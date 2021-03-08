Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Web Desk

'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry

Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Prince Harry made some shocking revelations about the British royal family as his and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey finally hit the screens. 

Chatting with the queen of television, the Duke of Sussex confessed that he thinks his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles are trapped in the royal institution.

The duchess denied claims about her having intentions of leaving the royal family with Prince Harry when they were dating.

The prince said further that if he hadn’t tied the knot with Meghan he would have never thought about leaving the family, adding that it was his wife who opened his eyes to how he was trapped in the ‘Institution’ where he was born.

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that,” he said. 

