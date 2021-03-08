Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is a girl, couple tells Oprah

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday that they are expecting a baby girl. 

In their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their second child is a girl.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will turn two years old in May.

Chatting with the talk show host, the duke said, “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth has always treated her well

Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth has always treated her well

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Meghan Markle says she wanted to commit suicide

Meghan Markle says she wanted to commit suicide
Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship

Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship
Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns

Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns
'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry

'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry
Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's afraid of falling into sea

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's afraid of falling into sea
Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims
Oprah shares picture with Meghan Markle and Harry before interview

Oprah shares picture with Meghan Markle and Harry before interview

Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Latest

view all