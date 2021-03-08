Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is a girl, couple tells Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday that they are expecting a baby girl.

In their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their second child is a girl.

Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will turn two years old in May.

Chatting with the talk show host, the duke said, “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs.”