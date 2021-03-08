Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Prince Harry says Diana 'foresaw' the split as her money helped him survive

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Many had blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they signed their lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify last year. 

In his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex has finally offered an explanation as to why the pair signed the deals back in 2020, that landed them in hot water. 

He told Winfrey that not long after he and Meghan announced their exits, the royal family "literally cut me off financially" in the first quarter of 2020 after which he had no choice but to sign the deals to protect his family.

Regarding the label they were slapped with of "money-grubbing royals" over the deals, he said "first off, this was never our intention."

"For my perspective, all I needed was enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe," he said.

"My family cut me off in the first half of 2020, but I got what my mum left me,” he added.

Harry further revealed that his late mother, Princess Diana perhaps foresaw the situation he would be going through as her inheritance money is what helped the couple survive initially.

"You asked what my mother thought of this, and I think she saw it coming," he said. 

