Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first photo of newborn son

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, she welcomed last month.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram on International Women’s Day and gave the first glimpse of her son.

Kareena shared the picture with inspirational note for the women, saying “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021.