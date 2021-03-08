Meghan Markle’s hidden message through Oprah interview dress unveiled

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Meghan Markle’s dress choice for her interview with Oprah Winfrey reportedly speaks a lot about her ‘rebirth’ as a former royal.

Town & Country magazine was the first to point out the significance of motif cascading on the dress and explained how the flower embodies the essence of spiritual enlightenment and rebirth.

The publication claims, “With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. In many cultures, this process associates the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.”

“With such refusal to accept defeat, it's almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves.”

