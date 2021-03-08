Can't connect right now! retry
‘The Crown’ creators getting fresh ideas after Harry, Meghan interview?

Following the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix’s The Crown has become one of the trending topics on social media platforms.

Twitter users couldn’t help but think what would be going on in the heads of writers and producers of the award-winning regal show now that the royal family is hit with another blow with the historic interview that has shook the Firm to its very core.

Social media users thought that the creator of the show Peter Morgan should consider getting the Duchess of Sussex to play herself on the future seasons of the show while some wondered if this latest royal debacle is giving the writers some fresh ideas.

Despite the public opinion, Morgan had earlier clarified that his hit show has no plans of depicting the present-day royal timeline. However, whether or not he is giving the idea a second thought following the bombshell interview is something we will only find out with time.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to the Sussex interview and The Crown crossover: 


