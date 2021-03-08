Can't connect right now! retry
Virat Kohli shares adorable picture of newborn with Anushka on Women's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Screengrab of Virat Kohli's Instagram post. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has shared an endearing picture of his newborn with his wife Anushka Sharma along with a heart-melting note to celebrate motherhood on Women's Day.

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.

The superstar batsman, in the Instagram post, also shared his experience of becoming a father, after which, he said, he realised the "true strength and divinity of women".

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them," he added.

"It's because they are way stronger than us men."

Kohli then wished happy Women's Day to his wife Anushka Sharma, extending his wishes to all women around the world.

"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

