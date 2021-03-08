Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Rohit Saraf swoons over Shamoon Ismail’s music in his Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Rohit Saraf lavished praises on Pakistani singer Shamoon Ismail 

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf shared who his current favourite singer is, and it’s a Pakistani artist.

The rising Indian star laid the groundwork for unity between India and Pakistan through one Instagram post in which he wrote his fervour for the latter's pop singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Shamoon Ismail’s music.

The Ludo actor posted a picture of himself smiling with a caption that warmed the hearts of hundreds of people: "Can’t stop listening to @shamoonismail‘s music," he said, "What about you?"

Shamoon was pleasantly grateful for the shoutout and replied with emojis in the comments and then shared the post on his story.

Only recently, Shamoon’s concert took place in November and the turnout was unbelievable. 

However, due to some shortcomings of people not following SOPs, the concert was halted mid-way, but there’s no doubt that nobody is not swooning in Rung singer’s show.

