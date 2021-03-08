Bilawal Bhutto did not ask for support in Senate: Moonis Elahi

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo: PPP Twitter account





PPP did not ask for support in Senate, confirms Moonis Elahi

A PPP delegation had called on the Chaudhrys of Gujarat on Sunday

Bilawal had inquired about Chaudhry Shujaat's health

LAHORE: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not ask the PML-Q of support for the upcoming elections in Senate for the post of chairperson and deputy chairperson, confirmed Moonis Elahi.





Media reports, citing sources, had stated that a PPP delegation led by its chairperson had met the Chaudhrys of Gujarat and asked for their support for the upcoming elections.



However, Elahi took to Twitter to state that nothing of the sort happened.



"No such thing happened. @BBhuttoZardari did not ask for support in senate and nor did we offer. He came to inquire about Shujat Sb’s health for which are are grateful," he tweeted.







Bilawal Bhutto meets PML-Q delegation

Although the PDM has yet to announce a candidate, it is believed that they will be fielding PPP stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani, who recently defeated government candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the race for the Islamabad general seat in the Senate.

Bilawal, along with Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chaudhry Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza and Qamar Zaman Kaira, had called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday at their residence in Gulberg, Lahore.

Sources had told Geo News that Bilawal sought support in particular for Gilani in the Senate election.

He had also inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed his good wishes.

In this regard, Chaudhry Shujaat had said that he has respect for Bilawal, but will not be supporting the opposition candidate.

He had said that the government is an ally, and has already been assured of the Chaudhrys' support for their candidate, incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“We stand by the Prime Minister Imran Khan led government in the senate election as a matter of principle”, Chaudhry Shujaat had said to Bilawal.

PML-Q leaders including Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present during the meeting.









