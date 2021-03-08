Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Meghan Markle’s chat with Oprah Winfrey touched upon a lot of aspects surrounding her life as a royal and one of her admissions regarding “losing a lot” has already taken social media by storm.

The former royal spilled the beans during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for the Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I think I'm not going to live my life in fear. I think so much of it is said with an understanding of just truth. But I think to answer your question, I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. That at a certain point, you're going to go, 'But you guys, someone just tell the truth’.”

"And if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean, I've lost...there's a lot that's been lost already. I've lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name. But I'm still standing. And my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there's another side to know that life is worth living."

