Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

Monday Mar 08, 2021
The Aurat March is known for showcasing banners and placards that highlight women's issues and speak out against injustices and the patriarchal elements of society.
Continuing with its theme of women empowerment and fighting against the patriarchy, several banners and placards went viral on social media.
Here are a few of them from all over the country:
This cleverly made placard speaks out against misogyny by using a famous line from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Gangs of Wasseypur" movie.
Behind the large, power slogan of the Aurat Azadi March, one banner can be seen which urges women and men both to become each other's strengths rather than weaknesses.
These two posters shed light important problems and issues that women face and the solutions they need.
A cleverly worded placard from the Aurat March that deals with people who stare.
Another woman put up a picture of her idea of "feminist cities" and what their walls would harbour for their dwellers.
Another woman held up a placard that read" "I just got back from work. Can you pass me a glass of water?"
For anyone who thinks this march is about them instead of the issues that women face each day, this poster is a very good reminder that the march seeks to cover the hindrances and patriarchal mindset that women face each day in their lives.
Nothing left to be said here.
Aurat March is underway in different cities of Pakistan to observe International Women's Day.
Women from all walks of life have arrived at different venues to mark the much-awaited event of this year.
In Karachi, the march is being held at Frere Hall, while in Lahore, the protestors have gathered at the Lahore Press Club and will march towards the front of the PIA building in the city.
A march is also being held in Islamabad, with protestors gathering at the National Press Club from where they are set to march towards the city's D Chowk.
International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide today, March 8, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe.
This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.