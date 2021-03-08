Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Aurat March participants hold up placards, chant slogans during Aurat March 2021. Photo: Twitter


  • Aurat March placards this year call for an end to gender-based violence, sexual harassment, rape and female infanticide.
  • Women across the country are holding marches in several cities of Pakistan to celebrate womanhood and stand against patriarchy.

The Aurat March is known for showcasing banners and placards that highlight women's issues and speak out against injustices and the patriarchal elements of society.

Read more: Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Continuing with its theme of women empowerment and fighting against the patriarchy, several banners and placards went viral on social media.

Read more: Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Here are a few of them from all over the country:

This cleverly made placard speaks out against misogyny by using a famous line from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Gangs of Wasseypur" movie.

Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women´s Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2021. / AFP / Aamir QURESHI

Behind the large, power slogan of the Aurat Azadi March, one banner can be seen which urges women and men both to become each other's strengths rather than weaknesses.

Read more: Aurat March 2021: What are participants demanding this year?

These two posters shed light important problems and issues that women face and the solutions they need.

A cleverly worded placard from the Aurat March that deals with people who stare.

Another woman put up a picture of her idea of "feminist cities" and what their walls would harbour for their dwellers.

Read more: Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan

Another woman held up a placard that read" "I just got back from work. Can you pass me a glass of water?"

For anyone who thinks this march is about them instead of the issues that women face each day, this poster is a very good reminder that the march seeks to cover the hindrances and patriarchal mindset that women face each day in their lives. 

Nothing left to be said here.

Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Aurat March is underway in different cities of Pakistan to observe International Women's Day.

Women from all walks of life have arrived at different venues to mark the much-awaited event of this year.

In Karachi, the march is being held at Frere Hall, while in Lahore, the protestors have gathered at the Lahore Press Club and will march towards the front of the PIA building in the city.

A march is also being held in Islamabad, with protestors gathering at the National Press Club from where they are set to march towards the city's D Chowk.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide today, March 8, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

More From Pakistan:

Terrorism resurging in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Terrorism resurging in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
HEC chairman to address 'fake degrees' issue

HEC chairman to address 'fake degrees' issue
Bilawal Bhutto did not ask for support in Senate: Moonis Elahi

Bilawal Bhutto did not ask for support in Senate: Moonis Elahi
Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan
Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA

Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA
COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities

COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities
Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report

Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report
Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March
Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day

Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day
Shibli says govt has 'solid evidence' of corruption in Senate polls

Shibli says govt has 'solid evidence' of corruption in Senate polls
PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani as joint candidate for Senate chairman election

PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani as joint candidate for Senate chairman election

Latest

view all