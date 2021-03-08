Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

Aurat March participants hold up placards, chant slogans during Aurat March 2021. Photo: Twitter





Aurat March placards this year call for an end to gender-based violence, sexual harassment, rape and female infanticide.

Women across the country are holding marches in several cities of Pakistan to celebrate womanhood and stand against patriarchy.

The Aurat March is known for showcasing banners and placards that highlight women's issues and speak out against injustices and the patriarchal elements of society.



Read more: Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Continuing with its theme of women empowerment and fighting against the patriarchy, several banners and placards went viral on social media.

Read more: Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Here are a few of them from all over the country:

This cleverly made placard speaks out against misogyny by using a famous line from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Gangs of Wasseypur" movie.

Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women´s Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2021. / AFP / Aamir QURESHI

Behind the large, power slogan of the Aurat Azadi March, one banner can be seen which urges women and men both to become each other's strengths rather than weaknesses.



Read more: Aurat March 2021: What are participants demanding this year?

These two posters shed light important problems and issues that women face and the solutions they need.



A cleverly worded placard from the Aurat March that deals with people who stare.



Another woman put up a picture of her idea of "feminist cities" and what their walls would harbour for their dwellers.



Read more: Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan

Another woman held up a placard that read" "I just got back from work. Can you pass me a glass of water?"

For anyone who thinks this march is about them instead of the issues that women face each day, this poster is a very good reminder that the march seeks to cover the hindrances and patriarchal mindset that women face each day in their lives.

Nothing left to be said here.



Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan