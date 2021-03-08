Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Multiple online petitions have been launched against Meghan Markle since she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

One of them calling for removal of the royal titles of Prince Harry and his wife was signed by 30,000 in 2019. 

Another called on the British authorities to stop funding of the royal couple who has now settled in the United States.

Meghan Markle on Sunday sent shockwaves through the British monarchy as she accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview.

An online petition was also launched on change.org in support of the former US actress.

Started in July last year, the petition calls for an end to "hateful petitions against Meghan Markle".

The petition was signed by 3000 people until the explosive interview aired on an American TV channel.

But the number of signatories started increasing after Meghan shared her story in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"There are a lot of hateful petitions towards Meghan Markle started by racists that are on this platform. They should not be allowed to spread hate and bully a woman of color," read the petition. 


