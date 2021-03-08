PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the media. Photo: File

Gilani has destroyed morality, entire nation is watching his actions, says PM Imran Khan

PM criticises ECP for its role in recent Senate polls



"I know which senator received what offer [from the Opposition]," says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The election for the post of Senate chairperson hasn't already begun and PTI senators are being offered money to sell their votes, claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the party's members where he said that the recently-held Senate elections proved the suspicions that the PTI government had.



"The Opposition used money to win the Islamabad seat," he said, referring to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's surprise loss to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.



The prime minister urged party representatives to highlight the issue of the Opposition allegedly buying votes in the Senate elections, adding that the PPP and the PML-N have been using money as a tool to influence elections in the past as well.



"These people first spend money to get elected and then spend the same money [on illegal activities]," said PM Imran Khan.



The premier continued his criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan, saying that its role had been controversial in the recent Senate polls.



PM Imran Khan lashed out at PDM's joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman, former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, adding that the PPP leader had "destroyed [the concept of] morality [in politics] and the entire nation is watching his actions".



Urging his party members to push back against the Opposition's narrative, the PTI chairperson said that his party's senators were already receiving offers to sell their votes for the upcoming Senate elections.



"I know very well which senator was offered what," said the prime minister, adding that money was used to influence the Senate elections not only in Islamabad but also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



