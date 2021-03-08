Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

A file photo of PM Imran Khan with Faisal Javed. 


  • PTI senator Faisal Javed pays tribute to PM Imran Khan
  • Social media calls out the senator, urges him to pay tribute to a woman on the special day

PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan was trolled on Monday for paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan — on International Women's Day.

The PTI leader took to social media to say that the prime minister had paid a great tribute to his mother by opening a cancer hospital in her name where free treatment is offered to over 70% of the patients.

"Who can pay the biggest tribute to a woman than Imran Khan who saw his mother dying from cancer & opened a hospital after her name paying a great tribute - SKMCH became the only cancer hospital in the World that provides free treatment to over 70% of patients. #HappyWomensDay," he tweeted.

The tweet did not sit well with Pakistani Twitterati, who called out the senator for posting a tribute for PM Imran Khan when he should have done so for a woman, given it is International Women's Day.

One person told the PTI senator to stop brown-nosing.

 

Another made use of this viral Simpsons meme to express his disappointment with the PTI senator.

"Leave us alone for today," said another Twitter user.

Hania used a facepalm to convey her feelings at the tweet.

Another person advised Javed not to be a "darbari".


More From Pakistan:

PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan

PTI senators receiving bribe offers for Senate chairman election: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media

Aurat March 2021 placards go viral on social media
Terrorism resurging in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Terrorism resurging in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
HEC chairman to address 'fake degrees' issue

HEC chairman to address 'fake degrees' issue
Bilawal Bhutto did not ask for support in Senate: Moonis Elahi

Bilawal Bhutto did not ask for support in Senate: Moonis Elahi
Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan

Aurat March kicks off in different cities of Pakistan
Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan to review 'school opening modalities' tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA

Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA
COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities

COVID-19: Sports activities restricted at schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, 4 other cities
Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report

Pakistan's population to reach 242 million by 2025: UN report
Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

Latest

view all