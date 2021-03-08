Faisal Javed gets called out for paying tribute to PM Imran Khan on Women's Day

A file photo of PM Imran Khan with Faisal Javed.





PTI senator Faisal Javed pays tribute to PM Imran Khan



Social media calls out the senator, urges him to pay tribute to a woman on the special day





PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan was trolled on Monday for paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan — on International Women's Day.



The PTI leader took to social media to say that the prime minister had paid a great tribute to his mother by opening a cancer hospital in her name where free treatment is offered to over 70% of the patients.



"Who can pay the biggest tribute to a woman than Imran Khan who saw his mother dying from cancer & opened a hospital after her name paying a great tribute - SKMCH became the only cancer hospital in the World that provides free treatment to over 70% of patients. #HappyWomensDay," he tweeted.



The tweet did not sit well with Pakistani Twitterati, who called out the senator for posting a tribute for PM Imran Khan when he should have done so for a woman, given it is International Women's Day.



One person told the PTI senator to stop brown-nosing.







Another made use of this viral Simpsons meme to express his disappointment with the PTI senator.



"Leave us alone for today," said another Twitter user.



Hania used a facepalm to convey her feelings at the tweet.



Another person advised Javed not to be a "darbari".





