Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William share Queen Elizabeth's video message

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview went on air, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account shared a message from Queen Elizabeth.

The Instagram post by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge contained nothing about Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the former American actress accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.

Check out the Kensington Royal's Instagram post:




More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra thanks her village-sized female staff on Women's Day

Priyanka Chopra thanks her village-sized female staff on Women's Day
Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton
'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day

'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day
Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie

Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie
Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle

Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle
Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’
Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all
Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Latest

view all