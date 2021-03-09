Jenna Dewan opens up about motherhood experience

Being a mother is one of the most blessed feelings a woman can have. American actress Jenna Dewan opened up about her reality of being a mother. Later in the day, the artist celebrated International Women’s Day.



The 40-year-old actress and dancer shares seven-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and infant son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Taking to her Instagram, the mom of two posted a photo of herself with her baby, who turned one last Saturday. Belated happy birthday to the tot.

"Didn't nail it this week," the dancer with a sombre mood vented out her feelings. "A lot of things I wish I handled a little differently. As someone who has always been a little too hard on myself.”



Jenna Dewan also shared the newfound awareness with her fans, saying, “I’ve also realized it’s pretty healing to just accept you’re not perfect.”

She went on explaining, “When you have the best of intentions but it doesn’t always go the way you were hoping and you take a moment to look at your harried self in the mirror and it’s okkkkkk.”

“It’s all about growing and learning anyways. Go lightly people,” she concluded.

The actress received a lot of reactions from the celebrities who saw eye to eye with her with one suggesting her set up an alarm “Go gently. Don’t be so hard on yourself.”

Two days earlier, Jenna Dewan shared her one-year-old’s picture with an emotional caption. She said, “I cut off half the frame while taking this picture because I was just too blown away…! The fact that this little angel baby is one years old today is blowing my mind. Callum, you came in to this world and changed it the instant you were here…you brought with you pure joy, pure love and a little spark of the divine that i have a feeling will never leave. You bring everyone around you together like the bright shining sun and we all want to bask in it all day. It is an absolute gift and honor to be your mommy...Sorry we can’t have a birthday party for you, but i also feel that is a part of your magic...showing us all how incredible it is to slow down, focus on what matters and be together as a family. Your dad, Evie and I thank the universe for you every single day and we love you beyond our little rainbow baby!”

Marking the world’s Women’s Day, she shared an image with United Nations Women and “Girl Power” written on the snap. She captioned the share: “Who run the world?”





