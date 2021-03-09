White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles

White House has lauded the 'courage' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for speaking out about their mental health struggles and telling their personal story.'



Press secretary Jen Psaki said: 'For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.'

Psaki was asked particularly about the alleged racism that the royal couple say they encountered, in response she lauded their mental health struggles instead. She also pointed out that both Meghan and Harry are private citizens.

The White house representative also spoke about the 'strong and abiding relationship' the United States has with the British people during Monday's press briefing.

'And let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue,' she added.

'We aren't going to provide additional commentary from here on behalf of the president or others given these are private citizens, sharing their own story and their own struggles, Jen Psaki replied when asked if President Joe Biden had any reaction to the interview.