Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Zac Efron begins production on second season of 'Down to Earth' across Australia

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Netflix has announced that the Hollywood star Zac Efron is set to start production on season two of his docuseries 'Down to Earth' across the Australia.

In the new season, the dashing actor will travel around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The hosts will try to entertain viewers with beautiful locales where they will be seen seeking out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

The Hollywood giant had filmed the first season of Down to Earth in various locations around the world, before he was rushed to Australia due to a medical emergency while filming another project in Papua New Guinea last year. 

Since then, the Greatest Showman actor is embraced a low-key life here in Oz, settling on the NSW north coast and dating Byron Bay woman Vanessa Valladares.

Zac Efron met Ms Valladares at the General Store & Cafe in Byron around June last year, where she was waiting tables. Filming his new movie Gold in South Australia last month, he even took a quick break to go camping in the South Australian outback in a caravan.

