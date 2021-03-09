Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges

As Princess Diana becomes a trending topic around the world, a new shot of Kristen Stewart as the late royal has been making rounds online.

Just as the world was buzzing remembering the late Princess of Wales following her son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s interview, a new shot from the film Spencer was released.

The Twilight actor in the photo donned a tan gingham wrap coat, cream turtleneck and dark pants. She also rocked a wig of the signature blonde bob that the People’s Princess had made her identity.

The Pablo Larrain-directorial encircles the life of the late princess, specifically focusing on the Christmas weekend that Diana spent in Sandringham in 1991 where she finalized her decision to get a divorce from her husband Prince Charles.