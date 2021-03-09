Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Meghan Markle gives a lesson on 'respect and boundaries' in new Oprah clip

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

A new clip was released on Monday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the video released, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, speaks about the ‘basic rights to privacy’ and whether or not she had thought about losing privacy when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect,” she said.

“If you’re at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, ‘Oh, my gosh, your kid’s so cute. That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’”

“You go, ‘No. This is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you,’” she shared.

“And then if they double down and say, ‘No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I’m just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you’ve lost your right to privacy… because you shared one image with me,” she continued.

“That’s sort of the flawed argument,” she said.

“I think life is about being able to share our stories and share parts of our lives that you’re comfortable with.”

“There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘because I shared this one picture that entitles you to have my entire camera roll…’ no one would want that,” she added.

“It’s about boundaries and it’s about respect,” she said. 

