pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Cabinet to approve salary of Broadsheet commission chairperson today

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021


File photo of Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan.
  • A Federal Cabinet meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.
  • The meeting will review the economy, security, and overall political situation of the country.
  • The cabinet will discuss important national issues, including the PDM’s long march scheduled planned for March 26.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is expected to approve the salary of Justice (retired) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who is the chairperson of the Broadsheet commission, today (Tuesday).

The cabinet meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the agenda, the economy, security, and overall political situation of the country will be reviewed.

Read more: PDM nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani as joint candidate for Senate chairman election

Important national issues, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s long march planned for March 26, will be discussed.

For the upcoming Senate chairman elections, the Federal Cabinet will devise a voting strategy for PTI's candidate Sadiq Sanjrani who is also the incumbent Senate chairman.

The Federal Cabinet will be briefed on the Metro Bus Islamabad project.

In addition, the draft of the Pakistan Institute of Education Bill will be presented in the cabinet and the meeting will approve the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021.

