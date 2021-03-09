‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Soon after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, netizens were up in arms.



It wasn’t the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the internet was riled up about but the British monarchy against which the couple had made several startling revelations.

Soon after the interview dropped, calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy escalated as support for Meghan grew when she revealed there were concerns in the Palace about the colour of her son Archie’s skin.

One user wrote: “Diana had the final say over that evil family. She protected her baby. #TeamMeghan #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

“People waking up today just realising that the British Monarchy is a classist, racist institution? Ok. Sure. #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote another.

“Black is Beautiful — Tyler Perry offered Harry and Meghan his home & security when the royal family wouldn’t. Oprah allowed them to tell their story when the royal family wouldn’t. A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote one user.



