Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Soon after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, netizens were up in arms.

It wasn’t the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the internet was riled up about but the British monarchy against which the couple had made several startling revelations.

Soon after the interview dropped, calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy escalated as support for Meghan grew when she revealed there were concerns in the Palace about the colour of her son Archie’s skin.

One user wrote: “Diana had the final say over that evil family. She protected her baby. #TeamMeghan #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

“People waking up today just realising that the British Monarchy is a classist, racist institution? Ok. Sure. #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote another.

“Black is Beautiful — Tyler Perry offered Harry and Meghan his home & security when the royal family wouldn’t. Oprah allowed them to tell their story when the royal family wouldn’t. A Black man gave them a home. A Black woman gave them a platform #AbolishTheMonarchy,” wrote one user.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo
Did Princess Diana foresee Prince Harry's departure from Royal Family?

Did Princess Diana foresee Prince Harry's departure from Royal Family?
Dolly Parton celebrates Women’s Day with inspiring message

Dolly Parton celebrates Women’s Day with inspiring message
Zac Efron begins production on second season of 'Down to Earth' across Australia

Zac Efron begins production on second season of 'Down to Earth' across Australia
Kendall Jenner desperate to become mother: 'I want kids badly'

Kendall Jenner desperate to become mother: 'I want kids badly'
White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles

White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles
Jenna Dewan opens up about motherhood experience

Jenna Dewan opens up about motherhood experience
Snyder’s Cut marks Women’s Day with Wonder Woman promo

Snyder’s Cut marks Women’s Day with Wonder Woman promo
Kylie Jenner stuns in trench coat as she steps out for dinner in West Hollywood

Kylie Jenner stuns in trench coat as she steps out for dinner in West Hollywood
Meghan Markle's father Thomas to respond his daughter in Piers Morgan's show

Meghan Markle's father Thomas to respond his daughter in Piers Morgan's show

Latest

view all