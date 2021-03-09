Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after her much-awaited sit-down with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle is relieved she got to speak her side of the truth with the world about her and Prince Harry's royal exit with Oprah Winfrey.



The Duchess of Sussex is 'feeling at peace' after her much-awaited sit-down with Winfrey divulged details about the fiasco that ensued after they stepped down.

A source told E!News, "Meghan is relieved she got to speak her truth and finally share her side to the story. She is very proud of Harry for also speaking out."

The insider added, "There is still tension within the family and they are aware it may be that way for a long time. Meghan finally feels at peace with Harry and is excited for their private future in Montecito."

The tipster added that Meghan feels her chat with Winfrey will offer a ray of hope to people struggling with mental health issues and help bring awareness to them.