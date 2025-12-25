Kim Kardashian festive photos raise eyebrows for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian's annual holiday celebration generates buzz every year with this year too not different.

However, the reason for the chatter is different.

The reality star took to Instagram to put up a carousal of images from her Christmas Eve party, showcasing lavish décor, designer gowns, and her signature holiday glamour.

However, what caught fans' attention is not the opulence, but the absence in the picture.

The eldest daughter North West whom the SKIMS co-founder shares with Kanye West was missing from the family portraits.

The absence of North ignited chatter across social media with followers questioning why North wasn’t included in the holiday highlight reel.

The heartwarming Christmas Eve post included her children joined by nieces and nephews dressed in coordinated holiday sleepwear.

The Kardashians star captioned the post as, "Twas the night before Christmas…"

The picture included Kim's children: Saint (10), Chicago (7) and Psalm (6).

They were joined by Khloé Kardashian's children, True (7), Tatum (3), and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream (9).

Several asked about her whereabouts, with one writing, "Where's Northie?"

Others focused on how grown-up the rest of her kids looked.

Khloé also gushed with love over children, writing, "My babies!!!!!!! My Keeks!!!!"

Fans also flooded the comment section with hearts and holiday messages.