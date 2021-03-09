Prince Harry exhibited ‘suppressed anger’ for Prince Charles with his body language

Prince Harry didn’t leave any stone unturned when it came to outing the British royal family.



In his interview given to Oprah Winfrey with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his strained ties with his father Prince Charles who ‘stopped taking his calls’ after his royal exit.

Now, body language expert Judi James spoke to Metro UK and analyzed that the prince showed “suppressed anger” towards his father.

“I think specifically what emerged was his anger about his father,” she said.

“He spoke with affection about the Queen, he spoke with love for his brother, William. But when his father was mentioned, the dramatic pause lasting several seconds before he spoke kind of said everything, really,” he continued.

“And that’s when he started to do the fast blinking. He sighed, he did a leg judder, he did a tongue poke,” James shared.

She said “no real effort to mask” his feelings were made by Harry.

For the unversed, Harry had told Oprah: “I feel really let down. Because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson.”

Regarding Meghan’s body language, she said: “She didn’t overact the emotions. I know she’s an actress, but we saw the tears coming out of her eyes which is a pretty difficult call for an actress to simulate.”

“They meshed their fingers together, so it was about as tight a handhold as you can get, and you could see them, one would be rubbing their thumb onto the other one’s hands, even within that hand clasp,” she said.

“So that’s where probably the key focus of resentment seems to lie,” she added.