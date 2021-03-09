Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry exhibited ‘suppressed anger’ for Prince Charles with his body language

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prince Harry didn’t leave any stone unturned when it came to outing the British royal family.

In his interview given to Oprah Winfrey with wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his strained ties with his father Prince Charles who ‘stopped taking his calls’ after his royal exit.

Now, body language expert Judi James spoke to Metro UK and analyzed that the prince showed “suppressed anger” towards his father.

“I think specifically what emerged was his anger about his father,” she said.

“He spoke with affection about the Queen, he spoke with love for his brother, William. But when his father was mentioned, the dramatic pause lasting several seconds before he spoke kind of said everything, really,” he continued.

“And that’s when he started to do the fast blinking. He sighed, he did a leg judder, he did a tongue poke,” James shared.

She said “no real effort to mask” his feelings were made by Harry.

For the unversed, Harry had told Oprah: “I feel really let down. Because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson.”

Regarding Meghan’s body language, she said: “She didn’t overact the emotions. I know she’s an actress, but we saw the tears coming out of her eyes which is a pretty difficult call for an actress to simulate.”

“They meshed their fingers together, so it was about as tight a handhold as you can get, and you could see them, one would be rubbing their thumb onto the other one’s hands, even within that hand clasp,” she said.

“So that’s where probably the key focus of resentment seems to lie,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’ over Prince Harry’s claims in interview

Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’ over Prince Harry’s claims in interview
Meghan Markle's friendship with Eugenie dates back to even before she met Harry

Meghan Markle's friendship with Eugenie dates back to even before she met Harry

Gigi Hadid reveals how she celebrated her first International Women’s Day as mother

Gigi Hadid reveals how she celebrated her first International Women’s Day as mother
Demi Lovato clears misconceptions related to her struggle with drug abuse

Demi Lovato clears misconceptions related to her struggle with drug abuse
How much did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get paid for explosive Oprah tell-all?

How much did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get paid for explosive Oprah tell-all?
Olivia Wilde staying with ex Jason Sudeikis while Harry Styles flies back to LA

Olivia Wilde staying with ex Jason Sudeikis while Harry Styles flies back to LA
Meghan Markle accuses estranged father of lying to the press: 'Hard to reconcile'

Meghan Markle accuses estranged father of lying to the press: 'Hard to reconcile'
'Harry the spare,' royal expert says Duke treated differently since birth

'Harry the spare,' royal expert says Duke treated differently since birth

Jada Pinkett Smith takes a dig at Queen Elizabeth

Jada Pinkett Smith takes a dig at Queen Elizabeth
Nick Jonas reveals names of two women who inspire him everyday

Nick Jonas reveals names of two women who inspire him everyday
Prince William's reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down laid bare

Prince William's reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down laid bare

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Latest

view all