Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’ over Prince Harry’s claims in interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid it all bare while chatting with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS interview.



One of the most astounding things that the Duke of Sussex said was his admission about having strained ties with his father Prince Charles who he claimed started avoiding him post-exit.

It was reported by Vanity Fair that Harry had emailed his father and tried to justify why he and Meghan had decided to tell their story in the televised interview.

The report stated that the Prince of Wales was in “a state of despair” over the CBS bombshells dropped at Buckingham Palace and his own reputation as well, which he took a long time to build back after his late wife Princess Diana’s similar 1995 interview sullied his name by exposing his extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his then longtime lover and now wife.