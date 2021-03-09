Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Alec Baldwin comes to the defense of alleged sexual abusers Woody Allen, Andrew Cuomo

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

American actor and comedian Alec Baldwin has come forth to defend director and alleged sexual abuser Woody Allen as well as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Criticizing the ‘cancel culture’ rampant on social media these days, Baldwin released a 14-minute long video on his Instagram which he later deleted and replaced with a shorter one.

"I think my last message went on too long. What I was saying is that I think that the cancel culture is getting out of hand,” he said.

"There are people that deserve to be punished for what they have done but not everybody should be punished in the same way... Not everybody should be punished in the same way. Even the criminal justice system recognizes that,” he continued.

"I deleted the other message because you go on and on and on and try to explain things and it doesn’t make any difference. Anyway, I think cancel culture is creating more problems than it solves.”

“It’s like trolling. It’s like a giant mile-long net and you’re catching a lot of people, many of them deserve it and a few of them, more than a few, who don’t. Or they don't’ deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed,” he added. 

