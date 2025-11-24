Kevin Spacey responds to media reports that he's homeless

Kevin Spacey clarifies remarks on living in hotels and temporary housing

American actor Kevin Spacey is pushing back against reports suggesting he is homeless.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Usual Suspects actor, 66, said he rarely corrects media coverage but felt compelled to respond after thousands of people contacted him with offers of help.

“To all of you, let me say that I’m truly touched by your generosity, full stop,” he continued. “But I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I’m indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

“In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist … I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is,” the actor said of his recent interview with the Telegraph, published Wednesday.

“Just as I did when I first started in this business. I’ve been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for.”

Spacey noted that there are “many people” who are “living on the streets,” “in their cars,” or in “terrible financial situations,” but he wasn’t in the same boat.

“And my heart goes out to them,” he said. “But it’s clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was.”

In his earlier conversation with the Telegraph, Spacey said he had “no home” and was moving between temporary accommodations as he traveled for projects.

He acknowledged that his finances have been strained since facing sexual assault allegations, which he denied and was later acquitted of, but his belongings are simply in storage as he considers where to eventually settle.

On a concluding note, Spacey said in his video that the Telegraph article itself makes clear he never intended to portray himself as unhoused.