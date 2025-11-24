Katherine LaNasa on her plans to celebrate the end of 'The Pitt' season 2

'The Pitt' star Katherine LaNasa shares her tradition for celebrating season 2 wrap

Katherine LaNasa plans to mark the end of The Pitt season 2 with a poker trip to Las Vegas.

The actress, 58, made the revelation on November 17 while speaking to the press at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills, admitting that it was a standing tradition for wrapping a season.

“I go to Vegas with the set designer,” she told People. “I play poker. That’s what we do every time.”

LaNasa also reflected on finishing the current season as the team is filming episode 12 of the 15-episode run. “I'm looking forward to the show coming out. I mean, I really enjoy making the show, [but] I'm a little sad for it to be over."

The actress earned her first-ever Emmy nomination and win for her portrayal of the no-nonsense charge nurse Dana Evans in the hit HBO Max medical drama.

The actress, known for past roles on Judging Amy, Two and a Half Men, Big Love, and Satisfaction, previously told the magazine that the nomination alone felt like a career-defining moment.

"I feel like I already won because you never un-become an Emmy-nominated actress," she said. "It's really a lovely stamp of approval from your peers."