Zoe Saldaña shares 'meaning only' pact she made with husband

Zoe Saldaña says promise with Marco Perego guides every part of their life

Zoe Saldaña says a promise she made with her husband, artist Marco Perego, influences everything they do as a couple.

In a new interview with Vogue México, the 47-year-old Emilia Pérez star discussed how she seeks balance and authenticity in her work, relationships, and at home.

Saldaña said the pact with Perego, 46, is simply an understanding that anything they take on together must have real meaning.

“With Marco, there’s a very deep connection. We made a promise: that whatever we did together—in art or in life—would have meaning, or we wouldn’t do it at all," she told the magazine.

The mom-of-three also spoke about being more honest with her emotions at home. She said she used to try hard to look strong all the time, but her kids would ask her why she seemed sad or frustrated.

“When my children see me sad or frustrated, they ask me why. And sometimes I don’t know what to answer... that’s when I realise that I’ve spent years trying to appear strong," she said of her 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and 8-year-old Zen. "But there’s nothing more powerful than showing vulnerability."

Saldaña and Perego, who first met on a flight to New York, married quietly in 2013 after a brief romance.