Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Twitter wants Britney Spears to spill the tea in front of Oprah Winfrey next

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Following Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the internet has another request for the TV show host.

Many people who tuned into CBS for the three-hour explosive interview turned to Twitter and requested the queen of daytime television to interview Britney Spears next.

The pop icon’s struggle with her conservatorship was recently highlighted after the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears was dropped.

"OPRAH, DO BRITNEY SPEARS NEXT," wrote one fan.

"Me waiting for Oprah's interview with Britney Spears next," another wrote.

"All I could think of when watching is how incredible it would be for Britney to do a tell all interview with Oprah. Someday," a third added.

A fourth pointed out that turning the idea into reality may not be as simple: "I get wanting to have oprah do britney next but as long as she is under the conservatorship she has zero control over what interviews she is able to do/what she is even able to say in interviews.”

"As long as she is out of control of her own life there is no safe way for her to voice her experience outside of the courtroom,” they added. 

