Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans floored with PDA-filled photo

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are certainly relationship goals.

This time it was no different as the Mehar Posh star shared a photo of the loved-up couple from a recent photoshoot on Instagram.

The adorable couple could be seen smiling in each others' arms.

The two seemed to make quite the fashion statement too as they were dressed to the nines, looking absolutely stunning.

Fans couldn't help but shower the couple with compliments.

"Love birds," one user commented.

"Woww," a second commented with heart emojis.

Take a look:







