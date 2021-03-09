Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Former Donald Trump advisor hits back at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over tell-all

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Former senior advisor to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, fired back at Meghan Markle after her explosive interview with Prince Harry aired.

Miller said that the host of the bombshell tell-all, Oprah Winfrey, should have questioned the royal couple over the purpose of the royal family, which he believes goes beyond the couple's qualms.  

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Here’s the question Oprah should have asked Harry & Meghan: isn’t the whole point of the Royal Family that it’s not about you but about your country?"

"It’s about service to the UK and the Commonwealth."

He also shed some light on his own experience of meeting some of the members of the royal family, lavishing them with praises. 

"During President Trump’s head of state visit to the UK, I had the privilege of getting to meet several members of the Royal Family," he wrote.

"They were unfailingly gracious & deeply committed to preserving the traditions and heritage of the UK."

Trump in particular had also expressed his reservations against the Duchess of Sussex after the couple weighed in on the crucial US presidential elections.

"I'm not a fan of hers," he said. 

"I would say this - and she has probably has heard that - I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles

Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles
Thomas Markle fires back at Meghan Markle with new interview with Piers Morgan

Thomas Markle fires back at Meghan Markle with new interview with Piers Morgan
Twitter wants Britney Spears to spill the tea in front of Oprah Winfrey next

Twitter wants Britney Spears to spill the tea in front of Oprah Winfrey next
Queen Elizabeth in crisis talks after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unload on royal family

Queen Elizabeth in crisis talks after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unload on royal family
'Selena Quintanilla would have been honoured to win Lifetime Achievement Award'

'Selena Quintanilla would have been honoured to win Lifetime Achievement Award'
Alec Baldwin comes to the defense of alleged sexual abusers Woody Allen, Andrew Cuomo

Alec Baldwin comes to the defense of alleged sexual abusers Woody Allen, Andrew Cuomo

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to be turned into a stage musical

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to be turned into a stage musical

Kevin Pietersen wants to see Meghan Markle and her dad Thomas Markle 'hug it out'

Kevin Pietersen wants to see Meghan Markle and her dad Thomas Markle 'hug it out'
Ruper Grint shares how filming Harry Potter movies for 10 years 'suffocated' him

Ruper Grint shares how filming Harry Potter movies for 10 years 'suffocated' him
Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’ over Prince Harry’s claims in interview

Prince Charles ‘in a state of despair’ over Prince Harry’s claims in interview
Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper US TV audience

Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper US TV audience
Prince Harry exhibited ‘suppressed anger’ for Prince Charles with his body language

Prince Harry exhibited ‘suppressed anger’ for Prince Charles with his body language

Latest

view all