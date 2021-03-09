Can't connect right now! retry
13th National Women Football Championship kicks off in Karachi

WAPDA vs Gilgit Women FC during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. Geo.tv/Provided by Author

KARACHI: The National Women Football Championship's 13th edition kicked off Tuesday here in the metropolis, with 52 goals being scored on the tournament's opening day.

Masha United and the Karachi United Football Club (KUFC) won their games by a margin of 19 goals while WAPDA trounced Gilgit 14-0. The match between the Hazara girls football academy and Quetta Hazara Women FC ended at a draw sans goals.

Pakistan’s mid-fielder Zulfia Nazir — who was playing her first game for the KUFC — scored 10 to help her side beat Karachi WFC 19-0 in Karachi derby at the KMC Stadium. Suha Herani also contributed in the KUFC's success by scoring five goals.

Zulfia Nazir kicks the football during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. Geo.tv/Provided by Author

As Zulfia kept scorers busy with the goals' galore at the KMC Stadium, Masha United's Nepali signings ensured they rained goals at the KPT Football Stadium.

Sara Limbi scored 10 goals while Anita KC kicked the ball into nets six times to help Masha United outclass the Sialkot City Women Club by 19 goals. The latter remained goalless throughout the game.

Masha United outclass Sialkot City Women Club during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. Geo.tv/Provided by Author

Earlier, in another game at the KMC Stadium, the star-studded WAPDA downed Gilgit Women FC 14-0.

For WAPDA, Sanober scored a quartet of goals, Maria Khan scored three, and Fatima Ansari and Dua Gillani two each.

Four more matches are now scheduled for Wednesday — the second day of championship.

Quetta Hazara v Hazara Girls Football Academy during a game in Karachi, Pakistan, March 9, 2021. Geo.tv/Provided by Author

Defending champions Pakistan Army would take on the Jafa FC at the KMC Stadium and Riaz Kamil FC would FC Karachi at the KPT Stadium in the morning session.

Diya WFC would play Mohsin Gillani WFC and Nawanshehr United would play Highlanders FC in the afternoon session.

