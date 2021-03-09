Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam she wrote Nawaz Sharif's name as PM and her mark was deducted

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021


  • Schoolgirl tells Maryam Nawaz she wrote Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan's prime minister deliberately when answering a question in her exam paper.
  • "Oho, so you had your one mark deducted [deliberately] for this?" asks Maryam Nawaz.

An interesting conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and a schoolgirl has been doing the rounds on social media.

The schoolgirl can be seen in a video telling the PML-N leader that her teacher deducted a mark in her exam for not writing Imran Khan's name as Pakistan's prime minister.

The girl tells Maryam that she wrote that Nawaz Sharif is the prime minister of Pakistan.

"Oho, for that you had your one number deducted?" said Maryam Nawaz to the girl. The PML-N leader puts an arm on the girl's shoulder and tells her that her dream to see Nawaz Sharif once again as prime minister would come true.

Maryam retweeted the video, calling the girl "such a sweet angel".


