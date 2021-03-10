Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes

March 8 is observed across the globe as International Women’s Day. Singer Justice Bieber also celebrated the special day calling women superheroes.



Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old Canadian singer wished women a Happy Women’s Day with an impressive note.

The rapper confessed in his caption, saying he had been ‘naive’ in the past and could not have been empathetic toward women. He said he “overlooked their struggles.”

Revealing his truth about the newfound reality of married life, Justin Bieber said, “I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face.”



He vowed to become a better human being, saying, “I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!!”

Wrapping up his inspiring message, he said, “Women you are superhero’s and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday.”

The singer earlier also took to Instagram to share a motivational message. He recalled a bad experience of his arrest seven years back, saying, "7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour...Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today'."