Meghan and Harry's royal fiasco to be a part of 'The Crown?' creator reveals

Royal fan are wondering if 'The Crown's upcoming seasons will showcase Meghan and Harry's royal exit

The fourth season of Netflix series The Crown featured Princess Diana and Charles' tumultuous marriage, as well as her struggles with eating disorder.



Recently, the royal family is up in arms against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, and fans are wondering if The Crown's upcoming seasons will showcase this in the future.

According to creator Peter Morgan, she show might include Meghan and Harry's journey in the royal family.

"It’s quite possible, for example, to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor, if that’s what you want to do. Because there’ve been so many examples in the past, whether it’s Wallis Simpson or Edward VII, or whether it’s Diana and Prince Charles," Morgan said.

"There have been plenty of opportunities in the past where there have been marital complications. There’ve been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don’t fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan," he added.



Earlier, Morgan said the show will end after the sixth season that is going to cover the early 2000s era. “I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.”



“That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance,” he added.

“Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting. I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We won’t know, and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic, and there are plenty of journalists already writing about them.”