BTS's TikTok hacker leaves behind a ‘spooky’ music cover

BTS’s official TikTok account has just been hacked and the internet has been set ablaze with what appears to be a, now-deleted, eerie video featuring a hammer and a keyboard.

The few tampered pieces of the account included a video titled Soon. It continued a horror movie background and the image of a hammer helping a hand play an electric keyboard.

In addition, the account liked and followed a number of accounts associated with BTS content.



It was only later noticed that one of the newly followed accounts featured snaps from the official account and given the timing and the similar usernames, many speculate the hackers may be “Team Alpha.”

Shortly after arising fan speculation alleged hackers “Team Alpha” made it official when they not only screen grabbed the ‘target’ of their attack but also showcased the successful description change under the account.

It was only later that the hacker unveiled their true intentions and while most modifications have returned to their original status, the bio has not been restored.



