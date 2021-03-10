Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS's TikTok hacker leaves behind a ‘spooky’ music cover

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

BTS's TikTok hacker leaves behind a ‘spooky’ music cover

BTS’s official TikTok account has just been hacked and the internet has been set ablaze with what appears to be a, now-deleted, eerie video featuring a hammer and a keyboard.

The few tampered pieces of the account included a video titled Soon. It continued a horror movie background and the image of a hammer helping a hand play an electric keyboard.

In addition, the account liked and followed a number of accounts associated with BTS content.

It was only later noticed that one of the newly followed accounts featured snaps from the official account and given the timing and the similar usernames, many speculate the hackers may be “Team Alpha.”

Shortly after arising fan speculation alleged hackers “Team Alpha” made it official when they not only screen grabbed the ‘target’ of their attack but also showcased the successful description change under the account.

It was only later that the hacker unveiled their true intentions and while most modifications have returned to their original status, the bio has not been restored.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle formally complained against Piers Morgan after his scathing attack

Meghan Markle formally complained against Piers Morgan after his scathing attack
Piers Morgan vows to return after resignation over remarks about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan vows to return after resignation over remarks about Meghan Markle
'Prince Charles failed as a father to Prince Harry'

'Prince Charles failed as a father to Prince Harry'
Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra is different from his former partners

Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra is different from his former partners

Chris Pratt sheds light on his 20-year Hollywood career: ‘My heart just swells’

Chris Pratt sheds light on his 20-year Hollywood career: ‘My heart just swells’
‘I married my perfect person’, says Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle

‘I married my perfect person’, says Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ him in a resurfaced video

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ him in a resurfaced video

Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra said Meghan Markle is ‘not just Harry’s girlfriend’

Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra said Meghan Markle is ‘not just Harry’s girlfriend’
Adam Levine sings praises of close friend Megan Thee Stallion

Adam Levine sings praises of close friend Megan Thee Stallion
BTS’s Suga ‘savagely’ rejects drunk ARMY: ‘Don’t make such excuses’

BTS’s Suga ‘savagely’ rejects drunk ARMY: ‘Don’t make such excuses’
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar gives a nod to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar gives a nod to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam
Meghan and Harry's royal fiasco to be a part of 'The Crown?' creator reveals

Meghan and Harry's royal fiasco to be a part of 'The Crown?' creator reveals

Latest

view all