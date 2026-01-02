Country singer Devin Dawson shares first photos of new baby

Country music star Devin Dawson Durrett is a father of two now!

The All On Me hitmaker welcomed his second baby, a daughter named Norah Victoria, with his wife Leah Sykes.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, January 1, the new parents of two baby girls introduced their new born to the world.

“Norah Victoria joined our family at exactly 6pm on December 27! All her 7lbs 13oz have completely changed our life and Iris is already the sweetest big sister,” the proud mother captioned the series of photos and videos.

“Feeling so blessed as we enter 2026 with twice as much love to give,” she added.

The 36-year-old music producer’s newest bundle of joy arrived just in time for the holiday season, giving the now family of four more than one reason to be thankful as they ring in the new year with renewed joy and fresh energy.

The first photos of the latest addition includes her being wrapped up in a hospital sheet as Leah held her in her arm , seemingly for the first time just after the delivery.

Another showed the little one sleeping soundly while being bundled up in a cosy wrapping sheet and an adorable beanie. A hand, appeared to be her dad’s, was placed on her little body.

The next image was a selfie captured by Leah, showing Devin cradling their baby as the trio lay together on the hospital bed.

More pictures and videos showed the older sibling, Iris Evelaine Durrett, born July 4, 2024, gazing lovingly at her new sister and playing with her.