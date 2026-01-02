Chris Rock's quiet gesture gives Janelle James a 'Pretty Woman' moment

Janelle James is widely known for her work on 'Abbott Elementary'

Janelle James recalled a quiet but life-changing gesture from Chris Rock that reshaped her early days on tour.

When James joined Rock’s Total Blackout tour in 2017, she was still hustling through the grind of stand-up comedy.

The Abbott Elementary star recently revealed that her wardrobe at the time was 'dusty' and 'ratty'.

Her boots were worn thin, and her cardigan was frayed to threads.

James shared during her appearance on Vulture's Good One podcast that she had grown accustomed to dressing down.

That was partly a way to deflect unwanted attention in the male-dominated comedy scene.

“I was used to looking bad,” she admitted.

She recalled how earlier in her career wearing mini skirts drew remarks she didn’t want.

Rock noticed it.

During the tour’s first leg in the South, James caught him staring at her worn-out boots.

Soon after, his assistant invited her to Los Angeles for a surprise makeover.

What awaited her was a scene straight out of Pretty Woman: racks of luxury clothing she had 'never even seen that expensive' before.

James embraced the transformation, proudly showing Rock her new look.

Yet what struck her most was his restraint.

“He didn’t say anything, which I appreciate,” she said.

“He wasn’t like, ‘See what I’ve done for you?’ He just looked at me. He said, ‘You’re doing well for yourself.’ That's what he said. And then we continued on with the tour.”

That quiet encouragement marked a turning point for the 46-year-old.