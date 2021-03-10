Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be getting honoured internationally for his decades-long service for Indian cinema.

The Black star, 77, will be getting this year’s FIAF Award from the International Federation of Film Archives.

BigB will be receiving the award by Hollywood big shots Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese who heaped praises on the B-Town star for his work done in film preservation.

As per Times of India, Scorsese said: "Safeguarding cinema is a global cause. Amitabh Bachchan’s advocacy for preserving India’s film legacy has been exceptional.”

“With a career spanning over five decades, he is a celebrated actor who has put the considerable weight of his reputation behind the cause of film preservation in India and the entire subcontinent. They could not have chosen a more deserving individual to recognise this year,” he added.

Nolan too lauded Bachchan’s work, saying: "I know how imperative it is that representatives of the film industry around the world come together to ensure that we preserve our film heritage. I want to congratulate Amitabh Bachchan on receiving the 2021 honour. He has played an essential role in putting the cause of film preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent.” 

