Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Thousands of schools either vacant or not fit to run in Sindh: secretary education

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

A representational image of an empty class. — File photo

  • As many as 6,886 schools are empty in Sindh.
  • In Karachi, 229 schools are closed, report reveals.
  • 46,549 posts of teachers are vacant in Sindh.

Sindh's education secretary on Wednesday admitted thousands of schools in the province were non-functional.

The secretary's comments came during a Sindh High Court hearing on free education and reforms in the province.

The government official, in the report submitted to the court, acknowledged 6,866 schools were closed, and 7,974 schools across the province were not fit to run. Meanwhile, 229 schools are closed in six districts across Karachi, and the most — 137 — schools are closed in the Malir district.

The report said a total of 46,549 posts of teachers were vacant in the province — out of which 32,510 posts were for primary teachers and 14,039 for junior elementary teachers.

Related items

The report said after the cabinet's approval, an online transfer posting policy has been introduced which will help in reopening closed schools, while recruitment of new teachers will be done through a third party. A recruitment advertisement has also been published.

The report further said that closed schools would be reopened with the recruitment of new teachers and a biometric system has been installed to ensure the attendance of teachers.

Later, the court said that at the next hearing, it should be stated what the extent and proportion of free education schemes in the province is.

It directed for all the procedures related to the recruitment of teachers to be completed in four months.

The court adjourned further hearing of the petition till April 13.


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive for general public, starting with elderly

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive for general public, starting with elderly
What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?

What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?
'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive

'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive
Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10
ECP notifies victory of senators from capital, four provinces

ECP notifies victory of senators from capital, four provinces
Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC

Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC
Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs: Shafqat Mehmood

Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs: Shafqat Mehmood
Schools, educational institutes to close in Islamabad from Monday onwards

Schools, educational institutes to close in Islamabad from Monday onwards
ECP turns down PTI petition seeking to block Gillani's victory notification

ECP turns down PTI petition seeking to block Gillani's victory notification
Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter — again

Schools closure: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter — again
Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday

Coronavirus: Schools in these cities of Punjab will close from Monday

Latest

view all