Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Reuters

Pakistan launches coronavirus vaccination drive for general public, starting with elderly

By
Reuters

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

A senior citizen being administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Red Crescent coronavirus Care Hospital, in Rawalpindi, on March 10, 2021. — APP

  • Drive to focus on oldest people in community, says Dr Faisal Sultan.
  • There is a vaccination hesitancy among the general population.
  •  Pakistan has recorded 595,239 coronavirus cases.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday launched a coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people — even among health workers.

The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said.

According to a survey released last week, nearly half of the healthcare staff had concerns over China's Sinopharm vaccine, which is the only one available in Pakistan for now.

The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians' association between February 12 and February 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines over Chinese-made ones.

Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by February 20, and 230,000 front-line health workers had received a shot by Friday, Dr Sultan said.

Related items

One woman, Nilofar Minhas, 65, was happy to get her shot in the city of Karachi.

"I'm now secured against the disease," she said.

Pakistan has recorded 595,239 coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 deaths, with 1,786 infections and 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has not secured any supplies from vaccine manufacturers and is largely depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and donations from old ally China.

Authorities have opened up almost all sectors of society, but on Wednesday reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theatres, and marriage halls.

Schools will also be closed again for two weeks from March 15, they said.

More From Pakistan:

What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?

What is the Ehsaas Mobile Langar project; who will benefit?
'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive

'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive
BISE issues new schedule for 2021 annual exams admission forms

BISE issues new schedule for 2021 annual exams admission forms
Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools to remain open, says Saeed Ghani
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-election to April 10
Successful candidates notified of their victory in Senate election 2021

Successful candidates notified of their victory in Senate election 2021
Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC

Ramadan package worth Rs7.6bn approved by ECC
Thousands of schools either vacant or not fit to run in Sindh: secretary education

Thousands of schools either vacant or not fit to run in Sindh: secretary education
Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs: Shafqat Mehmood

Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs: Shafqat Mehmood
Schools, educational institutes to close in Islamabad from Monday onwards

Schools, educational institutes to close in Islamabad from Monday onwards
PTI faces fresh setback in quest to have Yousaf Raza Gillani disqualified from Senate

PTI faces fresh setback in quest to have Yousaf Raza Gillani disqualified from Senate

Cambridge exams to be held as per schedule: Shafqat Mehmood

Cambridge exams to be held as per schedule: Shafqat Mehmood

Latest

view all