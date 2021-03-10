Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's former colleague calls Buckingham Palace 'straight up evil'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Screenwriter and producer Kate Sargent has bashed Buckingham Palace calling their actions "straight up evil" following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

From the interview, the former actress shared that among many things she felt suicidal and felt that the royal family did nothing to support her along with being questioned over Archie's skin colour before his birth. 

Taking to Twitter Sargent shared her experience of working with the Duchess of Sussex in an episode of Castle and recalled how "lovely" she was. 

She expressed her frustration over the palace's lack of action at the time when Meghan desperately needed it. 

"I worked with Meghan Markle on an episode of Castle I wrote and she was absolutely lovely and the utmost professional," she said. 

"My heart broke for her last night.

"And the fact that the 'institution' is still attacking her when they know she was on the verge of suicide is straight up evil."

More From Entertainment:

Fury and denial as Harry and Meghan Markle prompt new race debate in UK

Fury and denial as Harry and Meghan Markle prompt new race debate in UK
Naya Rivera's father slams Glee creator over 'broken promise' after star's death

Naya Rivera's father slams Glee creator over 'broken promise' after star's death
Archbishop bashed for officiating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

Archbishop bashed for officiating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding
Princess Diana’s inheritance check for Prince Harry laid bare

Princess Diana’s inheritance check for Prince Harry laid bare
Gwyneth Paltrow touches on shocking 14-pound lockdown weight gain

Gwyneth Paltrow touches on shocking 14-pound lockdown weight gain
Demi Moore says ex-husband's wife Emma Heming Willis is 'her sister'

Demi Moore says ex-husband's wife Emma Heming Willis is 'her sister'
How Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after interacting with Katy Perry

How Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after interacting with Katy Perry

Meghan Markle formally complained against Piers Morgan after his scathing attack

Meghan Markle formally complained against Piers Morgan after his scathing attack
Piers Morgan vows to return after resignation over remarks about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan vows to return after resignation over remarks about Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez addresses fears over being type cast as a ‘Disney girl’

Selena Gomez addresses fears over being type cast as a ‘Disney girl’
'Prince Charles failed as a father to Prince Harry'

'Prince Charles failed as a father to Prince Harry'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s representative unveils real details from secret wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s representative unveils real details from secret wedding

Latest

view all