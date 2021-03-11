Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish to perform at Life is Beautiful music festival

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will feature the Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival scheduled for September 17 to 19 in Las Vegas.

The event organisers announced the performer lineup on Wednesday. Apart from Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky are on the list of more than 60 artists.

The organisers, taking to social media, broke the big news and announced the tickets will go on sale this Friday. 

The large annual events were cancelled last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” reads a statement by David Oehm, the event’s chief executive.

The organizers are liaising with local and state officials for a safe return of live music, said festival director Lauren DelFrago.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority apportioned $150,000 for the Life is Beautiful festival with $3.5 million set for marketing. 

