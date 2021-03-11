Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael B Jordan set to direct Creed 3 movie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

American actor Michael B. Jordan is all geared up to make his directorial debut for Creed 3. He will also perform in the MGM’s Creed saga movie.

MGM announced that Jordan will direct the third instalment of the Creed franchise, which will be released on Thanksgiving 2022.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment,” Jordan said in a statement.

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake,” he said.

The actor shared the screenshot of a news item regarding himself donning the director's cap. 

Jordan starred in the first two Creed films. Both the movies grossed close to $400m at the worldwide box office. He is known for his role as Adonis Creed in the first two instalments of the Rocky offshoots. Adonis wanted to become a boxer by following the example of his father - a famous boxer, Apollo Creed.

Actresses Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad have already signed on to again take their roles in the new instalment. There is no news so far about Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Adonis’ mentor, Rocky Balboa.

Written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, the Creed 3 movie will be produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, Jordan and Ryan Coogler. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look amazes Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look amazes Victoria Beckham
Denise Richards celebrates daughter’s 17th birthday

Denise Richards celebrates daughter’s 17th birthday
Kodak Black responds to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' success amid trolls

Kodak Black responds to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' success amid trolls
Australia to cut ties with Monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends?

Australia to cut ties with Monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends?
Billie Eilish to perform at Life is Beautiful music festival

Billie Eilish to perform at Life is Beautiful music festival
Kurulus:Osman Season 2, episode 22: Bey devises new strategy to ward off enemies

Kurulus:Osman Season 2, episode 22: Bey devises new strategy to ward off enemies

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children
Selena Gomez finds it hard to date since split from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez finds it hard to date since split from Justin Bieber
Eddie Murphy stepped away from big screen after winning Razzie Award for Worst Actor

Eddie Murphy stepped away from big screen after winning Razzie Award for Worst Actor
Sophie Turner reacts to Meghan Markle's interview

Sophie Turner reacts to Meghan Markle's interview

TV presenter launches fresh attack against Meghan Markle on Twitter

TV presenter launches fresh attack against Meghan Markle on Twitter

Meghan Markle's former colleague calls Buckingham Palace 'straight up evil'

Meghan Markle's former colleague calls Buckingham Palace 'straight up evil'

Latest

view all