Dakota Johnson’s reaction when cut off from family payroll while she was still in school

Very few are lucky enough who know about their passion in life. This is true for American actress Dakota Johnson who knew that acting is her burning passion.



The 31-year-old had told the same to her actor father Don Johnson. The 71-year-old the Knives Out star confirmed this during the March 9 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

He recalled a conversation he had with his daughter when she was in high school. Replying to Seth Meyers’ query if he was ever approached for career advice by Dakota, he said, "That bus left. She doesn't need any advice from me.”

"The funny thing about her is—we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll. Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' Or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'"

So, according to the rule, she would not be on the payroll anymore. Don said he told her the same. And, he threw a question on her way that how she would manage.



"Don't you worry about it,” was Dakota’s candid reply, Don said.

Don Johnson continued recalling that she nailed down a part in David Fincher's The Social Network just three weeks later. “And the rest is, shall we say, cinema history."

It actually started when Dakota Johnson was only ten when she performed in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama—which also featured her mom, actress Melanie Griffith.

She later appeared in multiple other movies, including the Fifty Shades series, How to Be Single, Suspiria and Bad Times at the El Royale.