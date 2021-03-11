Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Jennifer Garner reveals how divorce with Ben Affleck affected their kids

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

American actor Jennifer Garner has opened up about her divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck and how that impacted the lives of their three children.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 13 Going On 30 star revealed how her split with the Batman actor affected their family life.

Speaking about Affleck, she said: “People are in awe of him. He’s done incredible things, he’s six-four, he’s … him, and they treat him with a kind of reverence.”

“They say that people treat me like we were just in the middle of a conversation and they want to get back to it. They’ll see me and be like, ‘Oh, I’ve been meaning to tell you … ‘” she continued.

She also spoke about the paparazzi attention ended up scaring their three children: “When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, ‘Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it.”

“I’d tell them, ‘If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I’ll look at it with you and we’ll process all the scary feelings that come up together,” she added.

Regarding her public divorce with Affleck, she said: “Going through it in public is not what’s hard, going through it is what’s hard, A. And B, my children’s eyes are on me.”

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance [together], I know that now. We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore,” she added. 

The two are parents to daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and son Samuel, 9.

