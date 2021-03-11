Queen to hold crucial talks with Harry and Meghan in next few days: report

Queen Elizabeth, who has been in trouble since Oprah interview aired, will contact Prince Harry and Meghan personally to offer an olive branch to the couple, according to new report.

The 94-year-old monarch will use her decades-long experience to ease the situation as she has reportedly made her mind up to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the next few days.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: "People are literally reeling from what has happened, and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them. But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach."

Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle's recent revelations have sent shockwaves around the world.



The monarch broke her silence on the interview Tuesday to say the couple and their son Archie 'will always be much loved family members'

The Queen also said 'while some recollections may vary' the 'whole family is saddened' to hear of the couple's 'challenging few years'.