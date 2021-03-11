Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to hold crucial talks with Harry and Meghan in next few days: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, who has been in trouble since Oprah interview aired, will contact Prince Harry and Meghan personally to offer an olive branch to the couple, according to new report.

The 94-year-old monarch will use her decades-long experience to ease the situation as she has reportedly made her mind up to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the next few days.

 A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: "People are literally reeling from what has happened, and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them. But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach."

Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle's recent revelations have sent shockwaves around the world.

The monarch broke her silence on the interview Tuesday to say the couple and their son Archie 'will always be much loved family members'

The Queen also said 'while some recollections may vary' the 'whole family is saddened' to hear of the couple's 'challenging few years'.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez recalls the alarming ways paparazzi tailed her during her teen years

Selena Gomez recalls the alarming ways paparazzi tailed her during her teen years
Shakira set to wow fans with her new music, shares mesmerising post

Shakira set to wow fans with her new music, shares mesmerising post
Jennifer Garner reveals how divorce with Ben Affleck affected their kids

Jennifer Garner reveals how divorce with Ben Affleck affected their kids
Dakota Johnson’s reaction when cut off from family payroll while she was still in school

Dakota Johnson’s reaction when cut off from family payroll while she was still in school
Michael B Jordan set to direct Creed 3 movie

Michael B Jordan set to direct Creed 3 movie
Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look amazes Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look amazes Victoria Beckham
Denise Richards celebrates daughter’s 17th birthday

Denise Richards celebrates daughter’s 17th birthday
Kodak Black responds to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' success amid trolls

Kodak Black responds to Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' success amid trolls
Australia to cut ties with Monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends?

Australia to cut ties with Monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's reign ends?
Billie Eilish to perform at Life is Beautiful music festival

Billie Eilish to perform at Life is Beautiful music festival
Kurulus:Osman Season 2, episode 22: Bey devises new strategy to ward off enemies

Kurulus:Osman Season 2, episode 22: Bey devises new strategy to ward off enemies

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children

Latest

view all