Vanessa Kirby thinks its 'quite mad' that Prince Harry binge-watched 'The Crown'

British actor Vanessa Kirby has reacted to Prince Harry’s admission about watching The Crown.



The Me Before You star, 32, in her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was asked what she thought about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watching the Netflix original series.

Kirby, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret, said: "It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it.”

She added: "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.'”

"They probably binged four seasons in one go. What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives…And then I guess you know that yours is possibly upcoming,” she added.

Prince Harry admitted in his interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he did watch the show which is based on his family.

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but loosely. It gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” he said.